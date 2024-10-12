China's Debt Surge: A Hope for Economic Revival

China announced plans on Saturday to significantly boost government debt issuance, aiming to provide subsidies to low-income families, support the property market, and replenish state banks' capital. This move seeks to revive the country's struggling economic growth.

Finance Minister Lan Foan highlighted the central government's capacity to issue more debt, with expectations of more counter-cyclical measures this year. The announcement follows a Politburo meeting indicating urgency over economic challenges, spurring Chinese stock gains, though specifics remain scarce.

Reports suggest plans for special sovereign bonds worth about 2 trillion yuan for fiscal stimulus. Half targets local government debt issues, while the remainder supports home appliances purchases and provides monthly allowances to families with two or more children. State banks may receive up to 1 trillion yuan in capital injections to enhance economic support.

(With inputs from agencies.)