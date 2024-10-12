China's Economic Revival Through Massive Debt Issuance

China is set to ramp up its government debt issuance in a bid to revitalize its flagging economy. Finance Minister Lan Foan announced the decision, emphasizing subsidies for low-income individuals, bolstering the property market, and shoring up state banks' finances.

Despite deflationary pressures and recent disappointing economic data, the government remains optimistic about reaching its 5% growth target. The unprecedented measures come in response to mounting global trade tensions and an over-reliance on exports.

Global markets are closely observing China's fiscal policies, following hints from the Politburo about increasingly urgent economic challenges. The plans involve issuing special sovereign bonds valued at approximately 2 trillion yuan, aiming to address local government debt and stimulate consumer spending.

