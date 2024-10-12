Left Menu

China's Economic Revival Through Massive Debt Issuance

China plans to significantly increase government debt issuance to foster economic growth by subsidizing low-income individuals, supporting the property market, and enhancing state banks' capital. Despite strong deflationary pressures and missed economic forecasts, the government remains optimistic about meeting its growth target, though structural challenges persist.

Updated: 12-10-2024 08:32 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 08:32 IST
China is set to ramp up its government debt issuance in a bid to revitalize its flagging economy. Finance Minister Lan Foan announced the decision, emphasizing subsidies for low-income individuals, bolstering the property market, and shoring up state banks' finances.

Despite deflationary pressures and recent disappointing economic data, the government remains optimistic about reaching its 5% growth target. The unprecedented measures come in response to mounting global trade tensions and an over-reliance on exports.

Global markets are closely observing China's fiscal policies, following hints from the Politburo about increasingly urgent economic challenges. The plans involve issuing special sovereign bonds valued at approximately 2 trillion yuan, aiming to address local government debt and stimulate consumer spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

