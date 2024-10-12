Left Menu

Unity Overcomes Untouchability: Yogi Adityanath's Call to Action

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the need for unity and eradication of untouchability during a public address at a coronation ceremony. He warned against societal divides, citing historical sufferings due to lack of unity and called for overcoming discrimination to protect the nation's social fabric.

Updated: 12-10-2024 23:31 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the importance of unity and the elimination of untouchability during a speech at a coronation ceremony for Lord Ram, organized by the Ramlila Committee in Aryanagar. The event was held at Mansarovar Ramlila Ground on Saturday evening.

Adityanath emphasized that societal unity is crucial for safety and national protection. He urged the public to distance themselves from divisive practices that historically led to the desecration of revered religious sites and weakened the social structure.

Greeting everyone on Vijayadashmi, he warned that historical invaders exploited societal divisions to destroy temples and tear the social fabric apart. Adityanath stressed that the 'Sanatan' society, rich in wisdom and prosperity, should resist any conspiracy aiming to divide it by caste, religion, or language.

