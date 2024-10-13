Political Turmoil Follows Tragic Killing of NCP Leader Baba Siddique

In the wake of the tragic killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, political tensions are running high in Maharashtra. BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has criticized the opposition for attempting to politicize the incident, highlighting that such actions indicate a non-serious approach to sensitive issues. Naqvi assured that the state government is actively pursuing the culprits behind this heinous crime.

BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh lamented the unfortunate situation of using such tragedies for political leverage. He emphasized the need for a thorough investigation, while Maharashtra's Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, along with the administration, remain committed to ensuring justice. Chugh appealed for abstaining from politicizing the matter.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also handling the Home Department, expressed his shock over the incident and confirmed that the investigation is progressing, with two suspects already in custody. The Mumbai Crime Branch disclosed that six bullets were fired, with three striking Siddique. Identification and arrest of a third suspect are expected soon, as dissecting theories and angles continue to shape the ongoing investigation.

