Tragic Consequences of Mobile Addiction

A 15-year-old girl from Thane district in Maharashtra has tragically passed away after allegedly consuming poison. The incident reportedly followed a scolding from her mother over excessive use of a mobile phone.

The teenager, residing in Ambernath, ingested rat poison on September 26 and was initially admitted to a local hospital. As her health declined, she was transferred to a hospital in Mumbai.

On October 2, she succumbed to her condition. Ambernath police confirmed a case of accidental death has been registered based on the medical report.

(With inputs from agencies.)