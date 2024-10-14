Left Menu

Tragic Consequences of Mobile Addiction

A 15-year-old girl from Thane, Maharashtra, died after allegedly consuming poison following a scolding from her mother over excessive mobile phone use. She ingested rat poison on September 26 and was hospitalized, ultimately passing away on October 2 in Mumbai. Police have registered an accidental death case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-10-2024 09:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 09:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

