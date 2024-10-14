Tragic Consequences of Mobile Addiction
A 15-year-old girl from Thane, Maharashtra, died after allegedly consuming poison following a scolding from her mother over excessive mobile phone use. She ingested rat poison on September 26 and was hospitalized, ultimately passing away on October 2 in Mumbai. Police have registered an accidental death case.
A 15-year-old girl from Thane district in Maharashtra has tragically passed away after allegedly consuming poison. The incident reportedly followed a scolding from her mother over excessive use of a mobile phone.
The teenager, residing in Ambernath, ingested rat poison on September 26 and was initially admitted to a local hospital. As her health declined, she was transferred to a hospital in Mumbai.
On October 2, she succumbed to her condition. Ambernath police confirmed a case of accidental death has been registered based on the medical report.
