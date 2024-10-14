Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing Incident in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj Claims a Life

A 30-year-old woman, Samina, was found dead with stab injuries in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area. Her daughter discovered her and alerted the police. A murder case has been filed, suspecting a known individual. The police are on the lookout for the accused, who has a criminal history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:10 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a tragic incident that unfolded in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, a 30-year-old woman named Samina was brutally stabbed to death on Sunday. Authorities have identified the victim as a resident of Khadda Colony. It was her daughter who made the grim discovery and promptly alerted the police about the situation.

According to the police, the victim's daughter had been anxiously searching for her mother throughout the morning. Her search culminated around 3 PM when, along with her siblings, she ventured to the first floor of their residence, only to find her mother lying unconscious and covered in blood. Following this distressing discovery, a murder case under section 103(1) BNS was filed at the Kalindi Kunj Police Station.

The police further revealed that the deceased's daughter voiced suspicions regarding a man known to her mother, who is a history-sheeter. In response to the situation, law enforcement officials have formed dedicated teams to apprehend the suspected individual as investigations continue into this shocking crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

