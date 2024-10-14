Tensions Erupt in Bahraich: Fatal Clash During Durga Idol Immersion

A violent confrontation between two communities during a Durga idol immersion procession in Mahasi, Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, led to one death and several injuries. The altercation unfolded as the procession passed through a Muslim neighborhood, culminating in a deadly shooting incident.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla reported that the clash began with an argument between groups. Tensions escalated, resulting in gunfire that claimed the life of a Hindu man. Following the incident, 30 individuals were detained, and authorities are actively searching for the main suspect, who remains at large.

To restore order, police conducted a route march, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vowed that those disrupting peace would face consequences. The chief minister assured the community of their safety and instructed officials to continue idol immersion proceedings with adequate security measures in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)