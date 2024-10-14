Doctors Stage Nationwide Strike Over RG Kar Medical College Tragedy

The Federation of Medical Association (FEMA) has orchestrated a two-day pen-down strike in both private and government medical colleges and hospitals across Siliguri, spurred by the harrowing RG Kar rape-murder case. This protest comes in the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has publicly appealed to BJP workers and the residents of West Bengal to rally in significant numbers in support of the doctors' protest. He condemned the state government for backtracking on promises made to fulfill the doctors' demands during a previous meeting with the Chief Minister.

The West Bengal BJP has voiced unwavering support for the Junior Doctor's Front's agitation against the Mamata Banerjee government. They demand fulfillment of their earnest demands following the horrendous crime at RG Kar Medical College. In a press statement, Majumdar urged BJP workers and West Bengal citizens to mobilize massively in the doctors' protest. Meanwhile, the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) has also declared a nationwide boycott of elective medical services, standing in solidarity with their West Bengal counterparts.

