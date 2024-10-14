Kerala CM Denies PR Agency Allegations Amid Opposition Scrutiny

In the Kerala Assembly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan firmly denied allegations from opposition members regarding the employment of a PR agency intended to bolster his public image. The Chief Minister's response comes amid intense scrutiny and claims made by opposition about the government's communication strategies.

The Chief Minister declared, "No PR agency has been hired to improve the image of the Chief Minister. Kerala stands as a bastion of secularism and peace, consistently targeted by communal forces. Our resilience is rooted in the state's renaissance heritage and unwavering commitment to secular principles. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has relied solely on its proven governance track record, dismissing any need for PR agency facilitation." Vijayan highlighted the administration's sustained efforts in development and public welfare, gaining widespread public endorsement organically.

Rebutting further queries, especially those related to an interview with The Hindu Newspaper, Vijayan clarified the state's Information and Public Relations Department (I&PRD) manages all communication duties without outside assistance. He addressed concerns over an alleged PR agency presence during the interview, labeling such inquiries as irrelevant.

(With inputs from agencies.)