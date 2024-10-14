Acharya Pramod Krishnam Slams Congress Leadership, Alleges Widespread Corruption

In an explosive critique, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has targeted Rahul Gandhi, likening him to a "reckless elephant" damaging his own party by sidelining senior leaders. Krishnam claims this approach is eroding Congress' electoral standing nationwide.

Krishnam didn't stop there; he also cast allegations of corruption towards other Congress top brass, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He called for an investigation into their property holdings, suggesting they've used their positions to gather wealth unlawfully.

Expressing disdain for Congress' reaction to investigative probes by central agencies, Krishnam accused the leadership of obstructive behavior in Parliament, urging them to fulfill their duty of raising significant issues instead of generating turmoil and theatrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)