Political Tensions Rise as Baba Siddique Murder Sparks Controversy

In the wake of NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Sanjay Nirupam has appealed to opposition parties in Maharashtra to refrain from politicizing the tragedy. Nirupam underscored the state government's commitment to addressing the case with seriousness, labeling it a 'challenge' for authorities.

Addressing the media, Nirupam cautioned against hastily concluding that the state's entire law and order system has collapsed based on this single incident. He criticized the opposition for leveraging the case for political gain instead of collaborating with the government. Nirupam assured the public of diligent investigations by Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch.

Details of the murder reveal that Baba Siddique was tragically gunned down outside his office in Nirmal Nagar, succumbing to injuries at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The police have detained Pravin Lonkar, linked to the plot involving Siddique and his son Zeeshan, whom shooters were also instructed to target. The investigation continues as tension mounts over the politically sensitive case.

(With inputs from agencies.)