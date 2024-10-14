Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Baba Siddique Murder Sparks Controversy

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam urges Maharashtra's opposition to avoid politicizing Baba Siddique's murder, emphasizing government efforts in resolving the high-profile case. Despite the incident's gravity, Nirupam warns against judging the state's law enforcement based solely on this event. Investigations continue into the planned attack targeting Siddique and his son Zeeshan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:20 IST
Political Tensions Rise as Baba Siddique Murder Sparks Controversy
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Sanjay Nirupam has appealed to opposition parties in Maharashtra to refrain from politicizing the tragedy. Nirupam underscored the state government's commitment to addressing the case with seriousness, labeling it a 'challenge' for authorities.

Addressing the media, Nirupam cautioned against hastily concluding that the state's entire law and order system has collapsed based on this single incident. He criticized the opposition for leveraging the case for political gain instead of collaborating with the government. Nirupam assured the public of diligent investigations by Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch.

Details of the murder reveal that Baba Siddique was tragically gunned down outside his office in Nirmal Nagar, succumbing to injuries at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The police have detained Pravin Lonkar, linked to the plot involving Siddique and his son Zeeshan, whom shooters were also instructed to target. The investigation continues as tension mounts over the politically sensitive case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024