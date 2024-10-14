Smooth Paddy Procurement in Punjab: Government Ensures Seamless Operations

The Indian central government has announced the procurement of 185 lakh tonnes of paddy from Punjab for the kharif marketing season of 2024-25. This initiative, which commenced on October 1, is in full swing with adequate measures in place to ensure a smooth process, according to an official statement.

Despite the state's issues regarding storage capacity, the Union Food Ministry is determined to achieve its target. More than 2,200 mandis are operational, and around 6 lakh tonnes of paddy have already been added to the central pool out of a 7 lakh tonnes arrival by October 13.

During discussions between Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, further arrangements were made to ensure farmers face no hindrance, including direct payments and increased storage space by December 2024. The revision of commission rates and other logistical challenges were also addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)