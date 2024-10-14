Left Menu

Norwegian Court Sides with Government Over Oil Fields

A Norwegian appeals court has ruled in favor of the government, permitting continued development of three oil and gas fields despite a lawsuit from environmentalists. Greenpeace and other activists contested the projects citing climate change concerns, but the court emphasized democratic processes in its decision.

Updated: 14-10-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:37 IST
A Norwegian appeals court has handed a victory to the government by upholding a decision to proceed with the development of three contested oil and gas fields. The ruling is a blow to environmental activists who challenged the projects due to potential impacts on climate change.

The legal battle, spearheaded by Greenpeace and Nature and Youth, argued that the Norwegian energy ministry failed to properly evaluate the potential emissions impact of the operations. However, the appeals court removed temporary injunctions which had halted progress, providing clearance for developers Aker BP and Equinor.

In its judgment, the court stressed the importance of democratic governance and legislative responsibility to address climate issues, underscoring that such decisions primarily rest with parliament and the government. Despite environmental concerns, Norway remains committed to its economic dependence on oil and gas while adhering to climate agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

