Petronas Undaunted: Malaysia's Firm Stands Strong in South China Sea

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasizes that Petronas will continue oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea amid China's objections. While acknowledging territorial disputes with China, Anwar insists diplomatic and trade relations remain unaffected. The controversial Kasawari gas development project proceeds despite Chinese Coast Guard presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 09:34 IST
Malaysia's Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, reaffirmed on Tuesday that the state energy company, Petronas, will persist with its oil and gas exploration activities within Malaysia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea, notwithstanding China's objections.

Anwar highlighted the ongoing exploration at Petronas' Kasawari gas development site off Sarawak. He assured parliament that Malaysia remains open to discussions, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic relations despite territorial disputes with neighbors, including China.

China's claims of sovereignty over nearly the entire South China Sea have led to tensions. Petronas' operations have seen encounters with Chinese vessels, but the Malaysian Prime Minister stressed that their exploration is not meant to provoke hostility. The Kasawari field, holding 10 trillion cubic feet of reserves, began production in August.

