Left Menu

Maharashtra's Toll-Free Triumph: A Pre-Election Milestone

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has announced a full toll exemption for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai, a move celebrated by Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale and residents. This decision aims to reduce costs and congestion before the upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:21 IST
Maharashtra's Toll-Free Triumph: A Pre-Election Milestone
Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has unveiled a major pre-election initiative: a full toll exemption for light motor vehicles entering the bustling city of Mumbai. This measure, which was met with jubilation by Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale and local residents, is expected to significantly ease financial and logistical burdens for daily commuters.

During a press briefing, CM Shinde lauded the decision's multiple benefits, including time and fuel savings, reduced pollution, and the avoidance of traffic snarls at toll plazas—issues that have long plagued Mumbai's entry points. The exemption applies to pivotal areas like Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Mira Road, and Dahisar, where the toll removal has been a long-standing demand.

Addressing the media, Maharashtra Minister Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse elaborated on the logistics of the toll-free system, which commences at midnight. With state assembly elections looming, the Mahayuti Alliance government's rapid-fire approval of proposals, from increasing Madrasa teacher salaries to renaming a state university in honor of Ratan Tata, marks a concerted push to gain favor with voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024