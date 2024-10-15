Maharashtra's Toll-Free Triumph: A Pre-Election Milestone

The Maharashtra government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has unveiled a major pre-election initiative: a full toll exemption for light motor vehicles entering the bustling city of Mumbai. This measure, which was met with jubilation by Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale and local residents, is expected to significantly ease financial and logistical burdens for daily commuters.

During a press briefing, CM Shinde lauded the decision's multiple benefits, including time and fuel savings, reduced pollution, and the avoidance of traffic snarls at toll plazas—issues that have long plagued Mumbai's entry points. The exemption applies to pivotal areas like Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Mira Road, and Dahisar, where the toll removal has been a long-standing demand.

Addressing the media, Maharashtra Minister Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse elaborated on the logistics of the toll-free system, which commences at midnight. With state assembly elections looming, the Mahayuti Alliance government's rapid-fire approval of proposals, from increasing Madrasa teacher salaries to renaming a state university in honor of Ratan Tata, marks a concerted push to gain favor with voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)