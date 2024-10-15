Kolkata Police Enforces Strict Measures to Ensure Peace During Immersion Carnival

Kolkata Police have taken decisive action by implementing Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, targeting nine strategic spots across the city. This includes Rani Rashmoni Avenue, near the protest site outside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Starting Tuesday, the measure aims to curtail unlawful assemblies in these areas.

In an official statement, the police highlighted the necessity of this move to avert potential danger, obstruction, or public inconvenience during the 'Immersion Carnival' on Red Road, Kolkata, on October 15. According to an October 14 order, the area is off-limits for rallies, meetings, processions, and demonstrations to uphold public peace and tranquility in the larger public interest.

A solemn court order dated October 11, 2024, explicitly prohibits any disruption of the government-organized carnival, part of its annual tradition. Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, acting as an Executive Magistrate for the Kolkata Metropolitan area and South 24 Parganas, issued a ban on gatherings of five or more people. The prohibition also extends to carrying weapons like lathis, which could spark violence.

Violations of this directive will be penalized under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The order stays effective city-wide at crucial points to ensure public peace during the Immersion Carnival.

Meanwhile, plans for a 'Droho Carnival' protest at or near Rani Rashmoni Avenue are underway. Authorities warn that this event could significantly disrupt public tranquility and peace. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)