Soybean Success: A Boost in India's Kharif Harvest

Soybean production in India rose by 6% to nearly 126 lakh tonnes this kharif season, driven by favorable weather and advanced farming practices. Despite similar acreage to last season, productivity increased. Experts stress enhancing oilseed crop output to meet India's edible oil needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Soybean production in the country has seen a significant rise of about 6% this current kharif season, reaching nearly 126 lakh tonnes. The favourable weather conditions have played a vital role in this increase, according to the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA). Their latest report highlighted the stable acreage compared to last season.

The notable hike in soybean productivity is attributed to good monsoon rainfall distribution in major soybean-producing regions and the adaptation of advanced farming methods by cultivators. Despite a moisture deficit during a three-week dry spell in August, yields have shown improvement, says SOPA Executive Director D N Pathak.

India's ambition to become self-sufficient in edible oil production underscores the need for boosting oilseed crop yields. Importing 60% of its edible oil needs, experts emphasize the strategic importance of crops like soybean. Supporting this, the government has raised the soybean minimum support price for the 2024-25 marketing season to Rs 4,892 per quintal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

