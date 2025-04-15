Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

UConn's celebrated guard, Paige Bueckers, has made her entrance into the professional basketball arena as the top pick of the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings.

Bueckers, likened to legendary Diana Taurasi, became the draft's first choice following an illustrious college career crowned with a championship.

Despite injury setbacks, Bueckers is set to invigorate the Wings after a poor season, with fans eagerly awaiting her impact.

