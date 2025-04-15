Left Menu

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers entered the professional basketball world with high expectations as the Dallas Wings selected her first in the WNBA Draft. The UConn standout's collegiate career concluded with a national championship and she's poised to rejuvenate a struggling Wings team following a series of injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 05:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 05:48 IST
UConn's celebrated guard, Paige Bueckers, has made her entrance into the professional basketball arena as the top pick of the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings.

Bueckers, likened to legendary Diana Taurasi, became the draft's first choice following an illustrious college career crowned with a championship.

Despite injury setbacks, Bueckers is set to invigorate the Wings after a poor season, with fans eagerly awaiting her impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

