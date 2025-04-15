US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Argentine President Javier Milei to emphasize the Trump administration's backing of economic reforms that are helping Argentina recover economically. Bessent praised Milei for reducing trade barriers with the United States.

In a post-meeting interview with Bloomberg TV, Bessent underscored the administration's commitment to assisting Latin American nations in avoiding damaging deals with China. Argentina has recently signed significant agreements with the IMF, World Bank, and Inter-American Development Bank to support its economic stability.

Bessent reiterated the U.S.'s strategic interest in the region, advocating against relinquishing mining rights to China under the guise of aid. While commending China's efforts with regards to the IMF deal, Bessent suggested Milei's government would benefit from continued economic reforms.

