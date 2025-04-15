Left Menu

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's President Javier Milei predicts an impressive 8% economic growth in the second quarter, following a 6% increase in the first quarter. This reflects a significant economic expansion in the country, according to Milei's announcement during an interview with local radio station Neura.

President Javier Milei

Argentina is experiencing a robust economic upswing under the leadership of President Javier Milei, who forecasted an 8% growth in the nation's economy for the second quarter.

This follows a healthy 6% expansion in the first quarter, painting an optimistic picture of Argentina's economic trajectory.

Milei shared this promising outlook during a conversation with local radio station Neura, highlighting his government's economic policies.

