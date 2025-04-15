Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership
Argentina's President Javier Milei predicts an impressive 8% economic growth in the second quarter, following a 6% increase in the first quarter. This reflects a significant economic expansion in the country, according to Milei's announcement during an interview with local radio station Neura.
