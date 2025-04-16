Left Menu

India-US Trade Deal: A Path Through Economic Uncertainty

India is poised for a potential trade deal with the US, expected in the coming months. However, ongoing US-China tariff conflicts could hinder global growth. Morgan Stanley's report indicates lowered growth forecasts for India, yet emphasizes minimal exposure to global trade volatility compared to other Asian countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 11:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's anticipated trade agreement with the United States, although looking promising in the near future, faces challenges due to ongoing tariff tensions between the US and China. According to a Morgan Stanley report, these elevated tariffs may impede global growth and commerce, adding complexity to the potential bilateral deal.

The report highlights concerns over global capital flow volatility and currency fluctuations, which could complicate policy makers' efforts to manage growth risks. If the US and China reach a timely agreement, it could potentially steer the global economy towards a more positive growth path.

Furthermore, the report revises India's growth forecast, lowering it to 6.1% for FY2026 due to trade uncertainties. While India faces reduced export demand impacts, compared to other Asian economies, it must still contend with broader global economic challenges that affect business confidence and capital investment cycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

