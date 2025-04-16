India-US Trade Deal: A Path Through Economic Uncertainty

India's anticipated trade agreement with the United States, although looking promising in the near future, faces challenges due to ongoing tariff tensions between the US and China. According to a Morgan Stanley report, these elevated tariffs may impede global growth and commerce, adding complexity to the potential bilateral deal.

The report highlights concerns over global capital flow volatility and currency fluctuations, which could complicate policy makers' efforts to manage growth risks. If the US and China reach a timely agreement, it could potentially steer the global economy towards a more positive growth path.

Furthermore, the report revises India's growth forecast, lowering it to 6.1% for FY2026 due to trade uncertainties. While India faces reduced export demand impacts, compared to other Asian economies, it must still contend with broader global economic challenges that affect business confidence and capital investment cycles.

