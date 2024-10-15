Tensions Rise in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Bereaved Family

Tensions soared in Uttar Pradesh as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with the grieving family of a man who was killed during a Durga idol procession in Bahraich district's Mahasi area. The incident spurred political leaders to call for justice and accountability, emphasizing the need for peace in the region.

Kailash Nath, the victim's father, demanded stringent punishment for the culprits. "My son has been killed. I want the culprits to be punished. They have destroyed my family," he told ANI. BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh assured that the situation was under control and those responsible would not be spared.

Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan condemned the violence, insisting on accountability for those disrupting peace. The deadly clash occurred during a Durga idol immersion procession, igniting a confrontation between two communities. Police have detained 30 individuals and are searching for the main accused as political pressure mounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)