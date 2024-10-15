Left Menu

Cocoa Surge: Ivory Coast's Sweet Return to Production Peak

Ivory Coast's cocoa output is predicted to hit 2 million metric tons in 2024/25, recovering from a drop due to adverse weather and diseases. Meanwhile, Ghana faces challenges with artisanal mining and swollen shoot disease. Weather conditions will be crucial in determining future production levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) forecasts that Ivory Coast's cocoa production will bounce back to 2 million metric tons during the 2024/25 season. This marks a recovery from last season's 1.8 million tons, affected by unfavorable weather and plant diseases. An ICCO expert shared this anonymously with Reuters.

Ivory Coast and its West African neighbor, Ghana, lead global cocoa production. However, in 2023/24, they faced significant yield reductions due to inclement weather and disease. The ICCO expects Ivory Coast's output to rebound, approaching the 2.2 million-ton average seen prior to the downturn, though it remains cautious.

Challenges persist in Ghana with production unlikely to surpass 500,000 tons by 2024/25. Issues include swollen shoot disease, impacting 40% of plantations, and artisanal gold mining. Weather conditions, particularly in early 2025, will be vital, with key periods facing the Harmattan wind and seasonal rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

