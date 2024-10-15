Noida International Airport Completes Crucial Calibration Milestone

Noida International Airport has announced the successful completion of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) calibration. The initiative, undertaken by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), began on October 10 with the aid of a Beech King Air 360ER aircraft and concluded on Monday, as reported by the airport's official statement.

The AAI conducted the calibration process with support from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ensure operational preparedness and adhere to the highest safety standards for aircraft operations. This calibration is recognized as a pivotal milestone in the airport's journey towards operational readiness.

The ILS is crucial for providing precise guidance to pilots during approach and landing, especially in low-visibility situations, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and reducing delays. Additionally, the PAPI system offers visual cues to pilots regarding descent angles during the final approach. This achievement is a vital step in NIA's operational launch timeline, with further developments bringing the airport closer to its expected activation later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)