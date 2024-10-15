VA Tech WABAG Ventures into Solar PV with Mega Desalination Deal
VA Tech WABAG Ltd has secured a major order from Indosol Solar Pvt Ltd to establish a sea water desalination plant in Andhra Pradesh. This Rs 1,000 crore project marks WABAG's entry into the solar photo-voltaic sector. The plant will support Indosol's Solar PV manufacturing and includes a 15-year maintenance contract.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, VA Tech WABAG Ltd has won a lucrative order valued at Rs 1,000 crore from Indosol Solar Pvt Ltd to develop a sea water desalination plant in Andhra Pradesh. This marks the company's strategic entry into the burgeoning solar photo-voltaic sector.
The comprehensive order comprises the engineering, procurement, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the state-of-the-art 100 million litre per day sea water desalination plant. This facility will function at Indosol Solar's expansive 10GW integrated Solar PV manufacturing unit.
Spanning a 38-month construction timeline, the project also secures WABAG a 15-year operation and maintenance contract. Praising the collaboration, Saravanan Krishnan, WABAG India Cluster Head-Desalination, highlighted their competitive pricing and technological prowess as key differentiators in securing this high-profile contract.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC notes that Andhra Pradesh CM spoke about Tirupati laddus before FIR was lodged or SIT was constituted.
Tirupati Laddu Controversy Sparks Heated Debate in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh notifies new liquor policy, to allow private retailers; state expects Rs 5,500 cr revenue.
Andhra Pradesh Overhauls Liquor Policy with Privatization Move
SIT probe in laddu ‘adulteration’ temporarily stalled as case is under SC’s purview, says Andhra Pradesh DGP.