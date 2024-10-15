Left Menu

VA Tech WABAG Ventures into Solar PV with Mega Desalination Deal

VA Tech WABAG Ltd has secured a major order from Indosol Solar Pvt Ltd to establish a sea water desalination plant in Andhra Pradesh. This Rs 1,000 crore project marks WABAG's entry into the solar photo-voltaic sector. The plant will support Indosol's Solar PV manufacturing and includes a 15-year maintenance contract.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, VA Tech WABAG Ltd has won a lucrative order valued at Rs 1,000 crore from Indosol Solar Pvt Ltd to develop a sea water desalination plant in Andhra Pradesh. This marks the company's strategic entry into the burgeoning solar photo-voltaic sector.

The comprehensive order comprises the engineering, procurement, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the state-of-the-art 100 million litre per day sea water desalination plant. This facility will function at Indosol Solar's expansive 10GW integrated Solar PV manufacturing unit.

Spanning a 38-month construction timeline, the project also secures WABAG a 15-year operation and maintenance contract. Praising the collaboration, Saravanan Krishnan, WABAG India Cluster Head-Desalination, highlighted their competitive pricing and technological prowess as key differentiators in securing this high-profile contract.

(With inputs from agencies.)

