IIT Guwahati Unveils Space-Saving, Transformative Furniture

A research team led by Professor Supradip Das from IIT Guwahati's Department of Design has achieved a breakthrough in furniture design, unveiling a space-saving solution aimed at meeting the rising demand for adaptable furnishings in diminishing urban living spaces.

The innovative creation, resulting from a 'Prototype-Driven Innovation' strategy, can morph into eight different configurations and is engineered specifically for compact homes. Components include two side panels, cylindrical bars, and round-headed bolts, providing users with the flexibility to adapt the furniture into roles such as a chair, table, or storage unit.

Equipped with a patent, the furniture addresses crucial space constraints prevalent in urban areas, where 32% of homes measure 258 sq. ft. or smaller, as per NSSO data. Professor Das highlighted the design's ability to optimize limited spaces by offering customizable solutions tailored to individual needs, ranging from seating to workspace use. Emphasizing affordability, the design supports various materials, from particle boards to premium choices like acrylic and toughened glass, making it accessible to different income brackets. Mass production is anticipated to further reduce costs, promising a transformative impact on compact living.

