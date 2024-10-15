Left Menu

HDFC Life Sees Profit Surge Amid Premium Growth

HDFC Life, a life insurance subsidiary of HDFC Bank, reported a 14.85% increase in net profit to Rs 433 crore for Q2 of the current fiscal year. The company's net premium rose to Rs 16,570 crore, with a solvency ratio of 181% exceeding the regulatory threshold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:04 IST
HDFC Life Sees Profit Surge Amid Premium Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Life, an arm of HDFC Bank, announced a notable 14.85% rise in its net profit, reaching Rs 433 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year. This marks a significant increase from the Rs 377 crore profit recorded during the same period last year.

The company also reported a substantial rise in its net premium, which climbed to Rs 16,570 crore from Rs 14,756 crore year-on-year. The first-year premium collection saw robust growth, advancing to Rs 3,253 crore, up from Rs 2,566 crore in the previous year.

Reflecting financial stability, HDFC Life's solvency ratio stood at 181% for the quarter, comfortably surpassing the regulatory minimum of 150%. Following a subordinated debt raise of Rs 1,000 crore in October 2024, the solvency ratio further improved to 192%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024