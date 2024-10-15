Adani Energy Boosts Power Network with Strategic Acquisitions

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) announced on Tuesday the acquisition of two project-specific vehicles from PFC Consulting Ltd for a total of Rs 38 crore.

AESL disclosed in its BSE filings that on October 14, 2024, it secured full equity ownership of both Jamnagar Transmission Ltd and Navinal Transmission Ltd through share purchase agreements.

The acquisitions are pivotal for expanding power network capabilities in Gujarat, supporting demands of up to 3.6 GW in Jamnagar and 4.5 GW in Mundra, including significant contributions from green hydrogen initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)