Rumor Sparks Chaos: Loan Waiver Confusion at Gorakhnath Temple
A misinformation crisis at Gorakhnath Temple saw over a hundred women congregate, believing their loans would be waived. The confusion, fueled by false rumors, was dispelled through police intervention. District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh clarified no such scheme existed, warning of repercussions for those spreading the false news.
Over a hundred women gathered at Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday after hearing false rumors about a loan waiver scheme through form submission.
District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh emphasized that no official loan waiver scheme was in place, cautioning against the spread of misinformation.
Police intervened to dispel the rumors, asserting that misinformation had led women from various regions to assemble at the temple.
(With inputs from agencies.)
