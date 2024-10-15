Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board Donates to CM's Relief Fund, Announces Employee Benefits

The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board has made a donation of Rs 2 crore to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for the CM's Relief Fund. The Chief Minister praised the Board's initiative, acknowledging its dedication to social welfare.

In light of the upcoming festive season, CM Sukhu has directed all state Boards and Corporations to release salaries and pensions by the 28th of this month, benefiting nearly 50,000 employees and pensioners. Additionally, the government will provide an additional 4% Dearness Allowance to all government employees, effective from January 1, 2023, including those at the Pollution Control Board.

The administration will also disburse pending arrears under the Sixth Pay Commission to all board employees. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the current government's consistent focus on employee welfare, citing measures such as the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme during the first Cabinet meeting, to ensure social security and uphold the dignity of retired personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)