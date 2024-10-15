Citigroup Navigates Profit Decline Amid Market Resurgence

Citigroup reported a smaller-than-anticipated decline in profits for the third quarter, supported by a strong showing in investment banking. The bank, the third-largest in the U.S., benefited from increased debt and equity issuances by corporate clients, aligning with trends observed by counterparts like JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

Citigroup's shares dipped by 3%, although they have risen by approximately 24% this year. For the second consecutive quarter, investment banking was highlighted as a significant positive, with revenues rising 31% to $934 million. This optimism stems from the Federal Reserve's recent interest-rate cuts, which are expected to spur further deals and public offerings as cited by Wall Street executives.

CEO Jane Fraser emphasized notable progress, citing multiple indicators of forward movement, especially in revenue growth and fee generation. Meanwhile, regulatory challenges remain as the bank works on resolving long-standing issues. The organization continues to invest in transformation initiatives, including hiring efforts focused on risk, controls, and compliance, as part of a broader strategy for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)