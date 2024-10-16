Inferno at La Salina: 18 Injured as Fire Engulfs Venezuelan Oil Terminal

In a dramatic turn of events on Tuesday, a fire at the La Salina oil terminal in Venezuela left at least 18 individuals injured, encompassing workers, neighbors, and local firefighters. The incident unfolded early in the day amid a storm, as per sources familiar with the facility's operations.

The state-run PDVSA facility, near the city of Cabimas, has long been marred by deteriorating infrastructure, leading to frequent disruptions. Firefighters were seen battling the voracious flames, producing a towering plume of black smoke, using foam designed for oil-induced fires.

The chief of the Cabimas firefighters, Mufid Houmeidan, confirmed that the blaze began at a storage tank containing 75,000 barrels of oil. Despite the tank's structural collapse and explosion, nearby communities were deemed safe, and operations at the adjacent Bajo Grande terminal remained unaffected.

