Chennai Drenched: Heavy Rain Causes Severe Waterlogging

Heavy rainfall on Wednesday has left Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu submerged under knee-deep water, severely impacting residential areas, roads, and public transport. The relentless downpour has resulted in severe waterlogging, with key locations such as the Madley Subway and Mambalam experiencing significant flooding.

Efforts to alleviate the situation are ongoing as the authorities actively work to pump out excess water, particularly in areas like Choolaimedu. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, warning of 'very heavy rainfall' on October 17 and 18 for certain parts of the state, prompting heightened preparedness.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin surveyed the rain-battered state capital, providing relief workers with encouragement as lines of storm drains continue to struggle. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reported 5 cm average rainfall in Chennai in the last day, with localized concentrations reaching 6 cm in Sholinganallur and Teynampet.

The government has declared a holiday for educational institutions in affected districts, while advising fishermen to stay off the seas and IT companies to allow remote work. Proactive measures have been taken, including health camps and mobilizing 26 NDRF and SDRF teams stationed across Chennai's vulnerable zones.

