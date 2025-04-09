Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges United Front Against NEET
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin held a meeting with state assembly MLAs to oppose NEET. He criticized past AIADMK policies and emphasized the need for legal battles to gain NEET exemption. All parties attended except BJP and AIADMK. Stalin highlighted NEET's adverse impact on economically disadvantaged students.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin convened a crucial meeting on Wednesday with state assembly members to fortify the state's opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The meeting saw participation from multiple parties, including DMK, Congress, MMK, PMK, VCK, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Party, CPI(M), and CPI, while BJP and AIADMK chose to boycott the gathering.
During the dialogue, Stalin reiterated DMK's longstanding opposition to NEET, citing precedents set by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. He argued that Karunanidhi had resisted NEET during his tenure, and the Governor had endorsed their stance. Stalin insisted that Tamil Nadu had once been a beacon in medical education, attributing the current challenges to the return of NEET.
MK Stalin further accused the AIADMK of disrupting the progress in medical education by reintroducing NEET, calling for a concerted effort, including state-wide protests and parliamentary debates, to abolish it. He expressed concern over the adverse impact on students from marginalized backgrounds and alleged political motives by Governor RN Ravi, urging continuous legal battles for an exemption.
