Government Extends Deputation, Appoints New Security Secretary

The Indian government has extended Mritunjay Kumar Narayan's tenure as Registrar General and Census Commissioner. Additionally, Praveen Vashista has been appointed Special Secretary for Internal Security in the Home Ministry, following Sivagami Sundari Nanda's retirement.

Updated: 16-10-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Indian government has announced the extension of Mritunjay Kumar Narayan's central deputation as Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner. The decision, affirmed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, secures Narayan's role until August 2026, underlining his crucial role in upcoming census activities.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed Praveen Vashista, a distinguished 1991-batch Indian Police Service officer, as Special Secretary for Internal Security. This appointment follows the superannuation of Sivagami Sundari Nanda at the end of December 2024.

Vashista's new role will leverage his extensive law enforcement experience to bolster India's internal security framework. His strategic acumen is anticipated to be pivotal in navigating the country's complex security challenges over the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

