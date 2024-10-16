Left Menu

Cyclone Set to Batter Southeast India: Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Expected

A cyclonic storm forming in the southwest Bay of Bengal is predicted to hit near Puducherry and Nellore by October 17. The storm will bring heavy to very heavy rains to South Coast and Rayalaseema, with winds reaching 40-60 km/h. Caution is advised for residents and fishermen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A burgeoning cyclonic storm located in the southwest Bay of Bengal is anticipated to strike the coastline between Puducherry and Nellore on October 17, according to meteorological experts.

Ronanki Kurmanath from the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority detailed the storm's current positioning, being 440 km from Chennai and gradually advancing northwest at 10 km/h. Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for South Coast and Rayalaseema, coupled with wind speeds expected to peak at 40-60 km/h.

In the Arabian Sea, another system is developing, moving towards Oman at a speed of 23 km/h, likely to impact Duqm early on October 16. The India Meteorological Department advises substantial precautions amidst the prevailing northeast monsoon conditions across southeastern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

