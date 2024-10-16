Gujarat Faces Supreme Court Scrutiny Over Gir Somnath Demolitions

The Gujarat government's actions in Gir Somnath have drawn the attention of the Supreme Court, as allegations of unauthorized demolitions on government land arise. The authorities aimed to clear valuable land near the Arabian Sea, which they claim was occupied illegally.

This legal confrontation was triggered by a petition from the Summast Patni Musslim Jamat, which accused the Gujarat authorities of contempt by defying a Supreme Court order dated September 17. The court had directed that no demolitions should occur nationally without permission, unless the structures were on public land.

Amidst allegations of the demolitions being communal in nature, the state clarified that actions were consistent with legal procedures. The government detailed removal phases, noting the presence of both Hindu and Muslim encroachments, refuting any single-community targeting allegations.

