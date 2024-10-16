Left Menu

Gujarat Faces Supreme Court Scrutiny Over Gir Somnath Demolitions

The Gujarat government confronted Supreme Court scrutiny over alleged unauthorized demolitions in Gir Somnath, aiming to clear waterfront government land of encroachments. Despite opposition from the local Muslim community, the government maintained legal procedures were followed, denying accusations of communal bias and illegal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Gujarat government's actions in Gir Somnath have drawn the attention of the Supreme Court, as allegations of unauthorized demolitions on government land arise. The authorities aimed to clear valuable land near the Arabian Sea, which they claim was occupied illegally.

This legal confrontation was triggered by a petition from the Summast Patni Musslim Jamat, which accused the Gujarat authorities of contempt by defying a Supreme Court order dated September 17. The court had directed that no demolitions should occur nationally without permission, unless the structures were on public land.

Amidst allegations of the demolitions being communal in nature, the state clarified that actions were consistent with legal procedures. The government detailed removal phases, noting the presence of both Hindu and Muslim encroachments, refuting any single-community targeting allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

