Tragic Tank Incident: Five Workers Die in Gujarat's Agrotech Mishap

In a tragic incident that unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday, five workers lost their lives due to asphyxiation in a sludge tank at an agrotech company in Gujarat's Kutch district.

The incident came to light around 1 am when efforts were underway to clean the company's effluent treatment plant. Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar explained that the tragedy struck when one worker entered the tank and fell unconscious. In a desperate bid to rescue their colleague, four others followed, only to meet the same fate.

Authorities have registered the incident as an accidental death case at the Kandla police station. The victims, identified as Sidharth Tiwari, Ajmat Khan, Ashish Gupta, Ashish Kumar, and Sanjay Thakur, were employed by Emami Agrotech, a firm involved in producing edible oil and biodiesel, according to a police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)