Tragic Tank Incident: Five Workers Die in Gujarat's Agrotech Mishap

Five workers died due to asphyxiation while cleaning a sludge tank at Emami Agrotech, Gujarat. The incident occurred at around 1 am at the company's effluent treatment plant. A police investigation is underway, and the case has been registered as accidental death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident that unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday, five workers lost their lives due to asphyxiation in a sludge tank at an agrotech company in Gujarat's Kutch district.

The incident came to light around 1 am when efforts were underway to clean the company's effluent treatment plant. Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar explained that the tragedy struck when one worker entered the tank and fell unconscious. In a desperate bid to rescue their colleague, four others followed, only to meet the same fate.

Authorities have registered the incident as an accidental death case at the Kandla police station. The victims, identified as Sidharth Tiwari, Ajmat Khan, Ashish Gupta, Ashish Kumar, and Sanjay Thakur, were employed by Emami Agrotech, a firm involved in producing edible oil and biodiesel, according to a police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

