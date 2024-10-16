Left Menu

SCO Criticizes Protectionist Trade Measures Amid Growing Tensions

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), comprising 10 countries led by China, criticized protectionist trade measures in a statement from a meeting in Islamabad. The group opposes tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by the West, emphasizing the need to counter these measures and expand China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:13 IST
SCO Criticizes Protectionist Trade Measures Amid Growing Tensions
Representative Image

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a 10-country regional group led by China, voiced strong opposition on Wednesday against protectionist trade measures. The statement comes amid escalating tensions with Western nations over tariffs on Chinese products.

Following a heads of government meeting in Islamabad, the SCO, which includes China, Russia, Iran, India, and Pakistan, released a joint statement. It emphasized the importance of collective efforts to combat protectionist trade measures that contradict World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

The stance highlights ongoing trade disputes as the United States and Canada increase tariffs on Chinese goods like electric vehicles and steel, with the European Union expected to follow. Meanwhile, the SCO also criticized the unilateral application of sanctions, affecting member states like Russia and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024