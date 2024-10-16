SCO Criticizes Protectionist Trade Measures Amid Growing Tensions
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), comprising 10 countries led by China, criticized protectionist trade measures in a statement from a meeting in Islamabad. The group opposes tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by the West, emphasizing the need to counter these measures and expand China's Belt and Road Initiative.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a 10-country regional group led by China, voiced strong opposition on Wednesday against protectionist trade measures. The statement comes amid escalating tensions with Western nations over tariffs on Chinese products.
Following a heads of government meeting in Islamabad, the SCO, which includes China, Russia, Iran, India, and Pakistan, released a joint statement. It emphasized the importance of collective efforts to combat protectionist trade measures that contradict World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.
The stance highlights ongoing trade disputes as the United States and Canada increase tariffs on Chinese goods like electric vehicles and steel, with the European Union expected to follow. Meanwhile, the SCO also criticized the unilateral application of sanctions, affecting member states like Russia and Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
