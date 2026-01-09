Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Russian drone attack on Kyiv kills at least two, triggers fires

Russian drones attacked targets in Kyiv ‌early on Friday, killing at least two people, triggering fires and inflicting considerable damage, ⁠officials said. Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, wrote on Telegram that two people had been killed in the strikes, which ​began just before midnight (2200 GMT).

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 06:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 06:27 IST
UPDATE 2-Russian drone attack on Kyiv kills at least two, triggers fires

Russian drones attacked targets in Kyiv ‌early on Friday, killing at least two people, triggering fires and inflicting considerable damage, ⁠officials said.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, wrote on Telegram that two people had been killed in the strikes, which ​began just before midnight (2200 GMT). Mayor Vitali Klitschko put the death ‍toll at three, with six injured. One of the dead, he said, was an emergency medic who had arrived at an apartment hit by two ⁠drones ‌in succession.

Klitschko ⁠said two apartment buildings had been hit on the east bank of the ‍Dnipro River, causing major damage. In one building, an entire entrance ​had been destroyed. A high-rise building had also been badly ⁠damaged in a central district, he said.

Tkachenko said one drone had triggered a ⁠fire in a shopping centre, while another had fallen outside a medical facility. Both officials said fires had broken out in ⁠several city districts.

Air alerts were in effect throughout the country. In ⁠the capital, an ‌alert remained in place more than three hours after the first drone attacks occurred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 4-Syria declares ceasefire in Aleppo after fresh clashes with Kurdish forces

UPDATE 4-Syria declares ceasefire in Aleppo after fresh clashes with Kurdish...

 Global
2
US: Man wielding sharp object shot by police in Brooklyn hospital

US: Man wielding sharp object shot by police in Brooklyn hospital

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Trump orders his 'Representatives' to buy $200 billion in mortgage bonds

UPDATE 2-Trump orders his 'Representatives' to buy $200 billion in mortgage ...

 Global
4
COLUMN-Frenetic 2026 military posturing sets tone for dangerous new era: Peter Apps

COLUMN-Frenetic 2026 military posturing sets tone for dangerous new era: Pet...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026