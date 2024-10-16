India's Bold Methanol Move: A Step Toward Reduced Fossil Fuel Dependency

India is intensifying its efforts to decrease dependency on fossil fuel imports by establishing large-scale methanol plants, according to VK Saraswat, a Niti Aayog member. This move highlights methanol as a promising clean fuel alternative, especially as the reliance on thermal power plants is anticipated to decline.

Saraswat pointed out that methanol could play a significant role in the fuel industry, particularly for heavy commercial vehicles. Cochin Shipyard Limited recently secured an order from a foreign entity to create a methanol-powered vessel, indicating industry momentum toward adopting this cleaner energy source.

In alignment with its international sustainability objectives, India is set to host a significant methanol seminar and expo in October 2024. With contributions from key global and Indian players, the event will display advancements in methanol technologies and products, reinforcing methanol's potential as an alternative fuel in various sectors.

