Accelerating Odisha's Economic Development: NITI Aayog's Ambitious Vision

In a recent meeting, NITI Aayog Chief Executive BVR Subrahmanyam called on the Odisha government to fast-track the development of a major economic zone that includes Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, and Paradip.

The envisioned Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradeep Economic Region aims to create a connected corridor, merging cities and institutions toward a prosperous future. Discussions also touched upon strengthening skill training, especially for youth entering modern industries.

Focus was placed on using clean energy sources, following discussions in the energy sector. Agreements signed with partners like ISEG Foundation signify a commitment to sustainable growth through technology and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)