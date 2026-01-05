Accelerating Odisha's Economic Development: NITI Aayog's Ambitious Vision
NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam urged Odisha's government to expedite development of a significant economic zone integrating key cities. Aiming for 'Viksit Odisha 2036' and 'Viksit Bharat-2047', the meeting emphasized urban development, skill training, forest products, renewable energy, and technology integration with an MoU signing.
In a recent meeting, NITI Aayog Chief Executive BVR Subrahmanyam called on the Odisha government to fast-track the development of a major economic zone that includes Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, and Paradip.
The envisioned Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradeep Economic Region aims to create a connected corridor, merging cities and institutions toward a prosperous future. Discussions also touched upon strengthening skill training, especially for youth entering modern industries.
Focus was placed on using clean energy sources, following discussions in the energy sector. Agreements signed with partners like ISEG Foundation signify a commitment to sustainable growth through technology and innovation.
