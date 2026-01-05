Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's 6,000 MW Thermal Power Milestone: A Triumph of Coordination and Strategy

Andhra Pradesh has achieved a thermal power generation milestone, surpassing 6,000 MW. Through strategic measures, the state improved operational efficiency and financial stability. The Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation's focus on equipment maintenance, high-quality coal supply, and financial management ensured reliable electricity for growing industrial and domestic demands.

  • India

In a remarkable achievement, Andhra Pradesh's thermal power generation has exceeded 6,000 MW, attributed to strategic operational and financial actions.

The Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) Managing Director, S Nagalakshmi, announced improvements across plants, citing efficient equipment restoration, coordination with suppliers, and high-quality coal supply as key contributors.

The state ensured reliable electricity supply amid rising industrial needs through focused maintenance, technical interventions, and financial management, including a Rs 1,000-crore working capital loan and interest rate negotiations with banks to save costs.

