Andhra Pradesh's 6,000 MW Thermal Power Milestone: A Triumph of Coordination and Strategy
Andhra Pradesh has achieved a thermal power generation milestone, surpassing 6,000 MW. Through strategic measures, the state improved operational efficiency and financial stability. The Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation's focus on equipment maintenance, high-quality coal supply, and financial management ensured reliable electricity for growing industrial and domestic demands.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable achievement, Andhra Pradesh's thermal power generation has exceeded 6,000 MW, attributed to strategic operational and financial actions.
The Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) Managing Director, S Nagalakshmi, announced improvements across plants, citing efficient equipment restoration, coordination with suppliers, and high-quality coal supply as key contributors.
The state ensured reliable electricity supply amid rising industrial needs through focused maintenance, technical interventions, and financial management, including a Rs 1,000-crore working capital loan and interest rate negotiations with banks to save costs.