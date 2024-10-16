Left Menu

Ex-Delhi MLA Challenges Disqualification in High Court

Former AAP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar has approached the Delhi High Court contesting his disqualification from the Delhi Legislative Assembly by the Speaker. He alleges the decision was hasty and lacked a thorough hearing. The case is set for hearing on October 18 by Justice Sanjeev Narula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:39 IST
Ex-Delhi MLA Challenges Disqualification in High Court
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh legal move, ex-AAP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against his recent disqualification from the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The disqualification, sanctioned by the Assembly Speaker, was executed on September 24.

The legal challenge submitted by Tanwar argues that the Speaker's decision was executed in undue haste, without granting a personal hearing. The petition, presented by Advocates Neeraj and Satya Ranjan Swain, describes the order as both cryptic and lacking substantive explanation.

Tanwar, who has represented the Chhatarpur constituency since his election in 2020, asserts that he was not afforded a fair chance to challenge the accusations levied against him. Despite requesting an adjournment due to medical reasons, the Speaker proceeded to formalize the disqualification on September 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024