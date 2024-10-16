Ex-Delhi MLA Challenges Disqualification in High Court

In a fresh legal move, ex-AAP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against his recent disqualification from the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The disqualification, sanctioned by the Assembly Speaker, was executed on September 24.

The legal challenge submitted by Tanwar argues that the Speaker's decision was executed in undue haste, without granting a personal hearing. The petition, presented by Advocates Neeraj and Satya Ranjan Swain, describes the order as both cryptic and lacking substantive explanation.

Tanwar, who has represented the Chhatarpur constituency since his election in 2020, asserts that he was not afforded a fair chance to challenge the accusations levied against him. Despite requesting an adjournment due to medical reasons, the Speaker proceeded to formalize the disqualification on September 24.

