Tensions Rise: Pakistanis Return Home Amid Diplomatic Strain

Several Pakistani nationals began returning to their home country via the Attari-Wagah land route on Thursday. This exodus follows a 48-hour deadline set by the Indian government, requiring Pakistanis to leave after a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir claimed 26 lives on Tuesday.

The Indian government announced significant measures on Wednesday, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, and closure of the Attari land-transit post. These actions were in response to cross-border links to the Pahalgam attack, which has intensified tensions between the two neighbors.

Pakistani nationals currently in India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme must depart within the stipulated timeframe. As Pakistani families made their way to the Integrated Check-Post (ICP) in Amritsar to return home, Indian nationals with visas to Pakistan found themselves in a state of uncertainty due to the closure of the transit post.

(With inputs from agencies.)