Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Pakistanis Return Home Amid Diplomatic Strain

In response to a recent terror attack in Kashmir, diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated. The Indian government announced measures including expelling Pakistani military personnel and closing transit routes, prompting Pakistani nationals in India to return home. Restrictions on the SAARC visa exemption scheme were also implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:12 IST
Tensions Rise: Pakistanis Return Home Amid Diplomatic Strain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Several Pakistani nationals began returning to their home country via the Attari-Wagah land route on Thursday. This exodus follows a 48-hour deadline set by the Indian government, requiring Pakistanis to leave after a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir claimed 26 lives on Tuesday.

The Indian government announced significant measures on Wednesday, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, and closure of the Attari land-transit post. These actions were in response to cross-border links to the Pahalgam attack, which has intensified tensions between the two neighbors.

Pakistani nationals currently in India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme must depart within the stipulated timeframe. As Pakistani families made their way to the Integrated Check-Post (ICP) in Amritsar to return home, Indian nationals with visas to Pakistan found themselves in a state of uncertainty due to the closure of the transit post.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025