Left Menu

Trade War Turmoil: Uncertainties and Market Reactions Amid Sino-U.S. Tensions

China stocks and Hong Kong shares experienced fluctuations as the U.S. indicated possible tariff easing, while ruling out unilateral measures. The volatile market situation reflects ongoing uncertainty in the Sino-U.S. trade war. With tech shares leading declines, the market remains unpredictable as tariff negotiations hang in balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:12 IST
Trade War Turmoil: Uncertainties and Market Reactions Amid Sino-U.S. Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's stock market showed signs of volatility on Thursday, with the Hong Kong shares notably declining, as investors grappled with mixed signals from Washington regarding the tariff tensions with China.

The blue-chip CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indices fluctuated between gains and losses, ultimately closing almost unchanged. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by nearly 1%, primarily driven by declines in tech stocks.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's remarks that the Trump administration could consider lowering tariffs, albeit not unilaterally, added to the market's uncertainty. The ongoing trade standoff sees no immediate negotiation, further impacting tech shares, while China's banking sector showed resilience amid a $72 billion recapitalization plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025