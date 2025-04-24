Left Menu

Andhra Deputy CM Honors Fallen Engineer in Terror Tragedy

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is set to honor S Madhusudan in Nellore, a software engineer and one of the 26 tourists killed by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam. His cremation will take place in Kavali today. Congress president YS Sharmila paid tributes to another victim.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will honor S Madhusudan in Nellore. Madhusudan, one of 26 tourists killed in Kashmir's Pahalgam by terrorists, will be cremated in Kavali.

Nellore district Superintendent of Police G Krishna Kanth confirmed that Kalyan will attend the cremation. Madhusudan, a software engineer settled in Bengaluru, was shot on April 22 while holidaying with his family.

In Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila paid her respects to JC Chandra Mouli, another victim from the same attack.

