Kriti Sanon Becomes Face of Dreame Technology in India

Dreame Technology, a leader in smart home appliances, has announced the appointment of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon as its inaugural Indian brand ambassador. This strategic partnership aims to enhance Dreame's presence in India, offering innovative home solutions that redefine daily convenience and efficiency.

Manu Sharma, Managing Director of Dreame India, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting Sanon's alignment with Dreame's vision to revolutionize Indian homes with smart products. The company is set on capturing the growing Indian market that values cutting-edge technology and smart living.

Sanon will be the face of Dreame's promotional campaigns across TV, digital, and print media, endorsing products like intelligent robotic vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, and advanced grooming tools. These products, available on Amazon India, offer consumers time-saving solutions for a modern lifestyle. Dreame's journey in India aligns with its goal of global expansion by introducing innovative products that elevate everyday living.

(With inputs from agencies.)