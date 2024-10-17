Free School Meals Energize Indonesian Students Amid Fiscal Concerns

A new initiative in Indonesia is aiming to provide free nutritious meals to students, such as Shakila Fitriyani, a sixth grader who says these meals make her more eager to learn. This move is part of President-elect Prabowo Subianto's campaign promise and is seen as vital in addressing stunting in children.

While the program promises economic benefits, such as job creation and increased demand for local produce, critics are concerned about its financial viability. Economist Eliza Mardian warns of a potential fiscal burden on Indonesia's budget and external balance of payments, given the country's dependency on food imports.

Meanwhile, efforts are being ramped up to ensure a smooth rollout, with thousands of kitchens being set up as part of the initiative. Despite challenges, teachers and local businesses report positive impacts, with increased student activity and economic opportunities arising from the program.

