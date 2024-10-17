Govt Unveils Targeted Road Safety Actions to Combat Fatal Crashes and Enhance Infrastructure

Focus on Policing, Enforcement, and Infrastructure to Boost Road Safety and Save Lives

The Government has announced a series of targeted actions to enhance road safety, focusing on increased policing, enforcement, and improved roading infrastructure, according to Transport Minister Simeon Brown.

The newly released measures aim to address the most significant contributors to fatal crashes by increasing alcohol breath testing, introducing roadside drug testing, reviewing penalties for traffic offences, and improving the driver licensing system. Additionally, the plan includes building and maintaining roads to higher safety standards to reduce accidents across the country.

"Motorists and freight should be able to travel around our road network quickly and safely," Brown stated. "Improving road safety is a priority for our Government to keep Kiwis safe and increase productivity, ensuring better outcomes for all New Zealanders."

The road safety measures build on the Government Policy Statement on Land Transport 2024, laying out key actions for the next three years aimed at reducing Deaths and Serious Injuries (DSIs) on the roads. A particular emphasis is placed on the highest risk factors, with alcohol and drugs identified as the leading causes of fatal crashes.

“Over 850,000 more alcohol breath tests were carried out in 2023/24 compared to the previous year, saving 37 lives,” Brown said. "We know that both alcohol breath testing and drug testing are highly effective at preventing fatalities."

Alongside increased enforcement, the Government is reviewing penalties for traffic offences to ensure they reflect the severity of the risks posed to other drivers. Improvements to the driver licensing system are also being explored to make roads safer.

In addition to enforcement, infrastructure development is a major part of the plan. The Government will continue building Roads of National Significance (RoNS), following successes such as the Kāpiti Expressway, which led to a 71% reduction in road fatalities in the Kāpiti District since its opening in 2017.

"Investing in safer roads is essential," Brown emphasized, adding that 17 new RoNS projects will contribute to creating a safer, faster road network that will enable Kiwis to travel with confidence.

Through this comprehensive approach, the Government aims to further reduce road fatalities and serious injuries, ensuring safer travel for all New Zealanders.